Paloma about town: Bangkok diaries, a make up masterclass and new spots for Chennai's foodies

I signed off last week with the mention of a ‘holiday’ so I’ll start with that. After what felt like ages I took a quick break, a girls trip to our default favourite — Bangkok. As expected, it was a hectic whirlwind of a weekend — shopping, eating, partying, repeat. We paid homage to all our old faves and checked a few new boxes on the list as well. And when there are influencers in the group, it goes without saying that we’re always on the lookout for those instagrammable spots and those certainly weren’t in short supply.

Bangkok diaries: Aru, Paloma, Divya,Punam, Shilpa, Reena, Lakshmi & Mehndi





Meanwhile, back in gold ole ‘Chen-Chen’ things were as buzzing as ever despite the unexpected downpour over the weekend. Pavitra Sagar aka Style Muze, the city’s Queen Bee of all things fashion and style, invited us to a Masterclass at MAC, Express Avenue. The event saw a full house, with the spotlight on MAC’s new Hyper Real skin care range. With some seriously ‘glowing’ reviews (see what I did there), everyone was more than convinced and looking forward to the demo. In the era of ‘instant fixes’, the session gave the ladies exactly what they wanted, with expert info, quick make-up tips and tricks and how to battle common problems. Questions revolved around the suitability of the product range for all skin types — the answer is yes, as well as the age-old battle against those dark circles.

Aishwarya at Lafayette on Kothari Road

Ravi & Sundeep at the launch of Vivaha Bhojanambu, Pharos hotel





On the foodie trail it was two events, but I’m going somewhat in reverse, starting sweet and ending spicy. While we’ve been talking about the explosion of restobars in the city, it seems that the coffee shop scene isn’t far behind. I’m not complaining, being one of those that can spend hours at a café, and I suppose it’s time Starbucks was given a run for their money. Lafayette, a new garden café on Kothari road, is the latest spot in town for pretty pictures, so get ready for your Instagram to be flooded over the next few weeks. While coffee is a staple, they also specialise in one of my favourite things of all time, mug cakes! It was a casual fun vibe at the launch with everyone going all out on the dessert front. Our next stop was at Vivaha Bhojanambu, Pharos hotel, for another one of my favourites, authentic Telugu cuisine in all its glory. Guests got to sample the menu and have a look around the space, promising to be back to do justice to the meals.