From watching Barbie to joining the Pupper Party; here are the must-do things in Chennai this week

Beat this!

July 21 | Alwarpet

Open to trying new dishes? The Friday Market at The Residency will offer street treats with rustic flavours from across the country. The delicacies on offer include Garlic Scallion Fish, Murgh Kali Mirch, Thallicha Sprout Salad, Gosht Dum Biriyani, Murgh Shimla Mirch, Paneer Methi Malai, Baked Caponata, Beef Rendang, Steamed Tofu with Scallions and more.

INR 1,950++ (lunch) and INR 2,150++ (dinner). On till July 28. Fridays only. Lunch and Dinner. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

Also read: From watching Mission Impossible 7 to attending an Attakkalari workshop; here are the must-do things in Chennai this week

A global twist!

July 23 | Nungambakkam

Nothing can beat street food, for the flavours the dishes bring out are unparalleled. Anise, is hosting the International Street Food Brunch, where street food from around the world will be served by the team of chefs, led by Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee. The dishes on offer will include Mexican Tacos, Thai Pad Thai, Lebanese Shawarma, Brazilian Churros and cocktails and mocktails.

INR 3,000 (all-inclusive). 12.30-3pm. At Taj Coromandel.

Japan on a plate

July 22 | Nandanam

Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road is organising a Bon Odori festival. The KooX menu on offer will include delicacies such as Okonomiyaki, Ebi Chilli Tame, Yakisoba Chicken, small plates, and big plates. It is a perfect combination of satisfying both classic and adventurous palates. Also on offer will be authentic Japanese beverages.

INR 2,500++. On till July 31. 12.30-11.30pm.

Forever in our hearts

July 28 | Alwarpet

The Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association is hosting a musical tribute to late lyricist Na Muthukumar who has penned several hit songs. The event is for music enthusiasts who will experience a journey through rhythm and melody. Be prepared to lose yourself in the harmonies and shake a leg.

INR 300. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

Love story

July 23 | Adyar

Our elders most often than not begin a story with the phrase oru oorula. For the show Oru Oorula, narrator Gabrial Gladson, along with Roshan and Ramapriya, will be bringing you a beautiful story of a couple from North Madras (the ooru) which will be full of emotions. The storytelling show will include music, specifically gaana.

INR 250. 5-7 pm. At Backyard.

Midweek stress buster

July 26 | Besant Nagar

Come watch Comedy Sabha if you want to laugh your head off. The show which will last for 75 minutes will feature experienced and professional comedians take the stage. The show will prove to be the best way to spend 100 of your bucks to help relieve your stress.

INR 100. On till October 25. Every Wednesday. At Superstar Pizza.

Paw-some party

July 23 | Nungambakkam

Gather your furry friends and join the Pupper Party in the heart of Chennai to bond over fun games with your pooches. A basic health check-up will be conducted for all the dogs taking part in the party, while there will be an appetising buffet for all the dogs curated by Benny's Bowl.

INR 499. No charge for pets. 4 pm. At Scooby's Cafe.

Welcome to wonderland

July 21 | PVR

The film Barbie is about Barbie and Ken, who are having the time of their lives in Barbie Land, hopping on to the real world where they discover that living among humans is both joyous and perilous. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in lead roles along with Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Caroline Wilde, Connor Swindells, Deb Hiett, Emerald Fennell, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Jamie Demetriou, Kate McKinnon and is directed by Greta Gerwig. In theatres.

LOL-ing in the deep

July 22 | Chetpet

Popular stand-up comedian Aravind SA will be performing this weekend. Expect a barrel of laughs with his third stand-up special ‘We Need to Talk’ where he shares about him being an insufferable uncle, everyday adulating fails and more.

At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall. Show starts at 3 pm. Tickets on his website.

Trash talk

July 22 | Adyar

Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation presents an evening of Movement and Spoken Expression, ‘Me and My Trash’ by theatre artiste Preethi Bharadwaj. The evening will explore the complex relationship between art, trash and humanity using movement, story-telling, spoken word, poetry and object theatre. Preethi, in her show, experiments by using bharatanatyam and theatre as tools tocommunicate ideas that question and appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds.

At Alchemy Black Box, Adyar. Starts at 6.30 pm.

Also read: From watching Indiana Jones 5 to eating comfort food; here are the must-do things to do in Chennai this week

For the big day

July 23 | Velachery

The Phoenix MarketCity is set to host Vivaham, a wedding fashion show and bridal expo. To be held at the central atrium of the mall, the event will see brands such as Manyavar & Mohey, Kalaniketan, Indya, Blackberry’s, Swa Diamond, Melle by Pranav jewellers, Giva, Kryolan, and Astrea showcase their collections.

Entry free. 12-9 pm.