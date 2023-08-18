From watching Blue Beetle to attending the Madras Food Fest; here are the must-do things in Chennai

Flavours of Madras

August 18 | ECR

The chefs at C Salt have crafted a menu featuring a delectable assortment of dishes for the Madras Food Fest. The dishes such as Mulligatawny Soup, Sundal, Nethili Fry, Biryani, Paniyaram, Milagai Bajji, Mutton Kola Urundai, Chicken 65, Thayir Sadam, Fish Fry and Jigarthanda and more will bring out the very essence of Madras on a platter.

INR 2,500++. On till August 27. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.

Masterpieces of yore

August 18 | Teynampet

The Art Karat Jewellery, renowned for its craftsmanship and innovative designs is introducing the Chola Collection that is inspired by erm... the Chola dynasty. The pieces in the collection, featuring necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, carry a fusion of heritage and modern aesthetics and the artisans have created them using the Kundan technique that combines uncut gemstones and precious metals.

INR 4,000 onwards. On till August 19. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency.

Tightly woven bond

August 18 | Chetpet

Rosette Attire has come up with its new Rakhi & Teej edit and a Tie-Dye Collection called Resham Dhaaga celebrating the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. Come discover the perfect blend of elegance and comfort with exquisite hand embroidery on each clothing featured in the new edit.

INR 5,000 onwards. 11 am to 7 pm. On till August 19.

For a good laugh

August 26 | Adyar

Comedian Annamalai is all set to perform his first solo stand-up in town. Produced by Tanglish Comedy, the show titled Anna`Mala Vandhuttaan da!!! will be a 75-minute roller coaster featuring Tanglish comedy. If you are on the lookout for a weekend stressbuster, this stand-up comedy show, which will feature relatable stories and anecdotes and crowd interactions, is for you.

INR 200 onwards. 4.15 pm. At Backyard.

A new superhero is in town

August 18 | PVR

The latest movie to hit the screens in town this week is Blue Beetle. The film revolves around recent college grad Jaime Reyes who returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that things at home have changed. He then finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology - the Scarab. The flick directed by Angel Manuel Soto stars Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon, Adriana Barraza, Belissa Escobedo, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, George Lopez, Harvey Guillen, Kade Pittman and Raoul Max Trujillo. In theatres.

The best stress buster

August 21 | Anna Nagar

The Madras Comedy Circuit will be hosting comedy open mics for comedians to test their new jokes before delivering them at shows and for budding stand-up comics to get the chance to perform on stage. Come with an open mind to witness new material and laugh your head off.

INR 100. On till September 11, 2023. At Blind Chemistry.

Express through signs

August 20 | Kodambakkam

A three-hour Sign Language Workshop will be conducted by Metilda, a sign language instructor with over six years of experience in the field, in the centre of the city. Join the workshop to learn the basic signs and communication techniques and discover the joys of a language that is a gift to those who can't hear.

INR 750. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.

Fashionistas, alert!

August 19 | Royapettah

The latest pop-up in town is The Marketplace Chennai, where you'll find stalls featuring the latest work of designers from across the country. So, get ready to shop till you drop

Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly.