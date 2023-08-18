Falling in love with Sarah Black

Sarah Black’s musical journey began when she was 16. Now with over four million streams on Spotify, this Chennai based singer - songwriter and content creator, is set to perform live for her first solo show this Sunday. Titled Sarah Unplugged, the gig will showcase her originals, highly anticipated unreleased songs, as well as covers. Sarah is also a writer and has a knack to surprise you with her material. Ahead of her show, we catch up with the spunky artiste.

You have released four singles already… How did it all start?

I’ve been influenced by music as a child. I started writing songs when I was 14 years old. After a few years of practice, I started going out to open mics. From there, I started releasing songs and started working on more music while doing gigs as well.

What are the genres you explore and work with?

I still haven’t figured out my sound! I’ve done pop, lo-fi, and I want to explore R&B; alongside the textures of my voice that I haven’t learnt how to use yet.

You also speak about mental health through your music? Please tell us more…

I’ve always been a believer of mental health, and how anything small you do can make a difference in another person’s life. I want to write songs which connect with people. Anyone who listens to it can know that they’re not the only ones going through that emotion alone.

What are you going to perform at your first solo show?

I am going to be debuting my whole album that hasn’t come out yet; a couple of covers and sing songs; plus lots and lots of conversation is what I’m looking forward to.

What are you working on currently?

I am currently involved in acting on a Hotstar series called Nadu Center. Being on the set has been new and invigorating; being an actor is not so bad after all! We’re a main cast of 11 people and it’s been like hanging out and working with friends!

It’s been a while and I’m ready to completely be myself and let people fall in love with Sarah Black; I look at her as a character I get to play and I enjoy it thoroughly. After recently playing at Circle of Love, a music fest, I’m excited to play a closed personal set.

