'Nothing fills me with pride more than putting India on global map through my music,' says Dino James

Musician Dino James has wished Happy Independence Day and added that rap is the representation of the new India.

He said, "Music, for me, is more than just a symphony of sounds; it's a portal to my soul, a canvas upon which I paint my intricate emotions, stories, and experiences. Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar; it's the cadence of the collective struggle and triumph of our heroes." He further noted that as a rapper, he weaves threads of his diverse cultures into verses.

Also read: Joey King ‘freaked out’ on stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour gig

"As a rapper, I weave the threads of our diverse culture into verses that echo the spirit of India. My rap is the representation of the new India. Nothing fills me with pride more than putting India on the global map through my music," he said, adding, "Independence Day holds a poignant reminder of freedom's essence, a beacon for our nation's progress. One of the nation's biggest achievements this year is the launch of Chandrayaan-3. I am proud that we are inspiring children to be curious about the universe."

Also read: AR Rahman hopes for enhanced infrastructure following Chennai concert cancellation, Tamil Nadu CM responds