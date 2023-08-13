Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon delights Delhites' with a surprise performance  

Delhi witnessed a unique and unexpected musical treat on Saturday as Indo-Canadian sensation AP Dhillon took the stage for an impromptu performance. Alongside his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon, AP made an appearance at a popular restaurant in the national capital, captivating the audience with a brief yet electrifying singing session.

The setlist included a medley of AP's chart-topping hits, such as Dil Nu and Excuses, which had the crowd grooving. The musician expressed his gratitude to the enthusiastic crowd, saying, “Thank you, guys, for your love. You all are crazy,” before leaving the venue.

Over the recent years, AP has garnered a substantial global fanbase, and his influence continues to grow. Earlier this year, his music received unexpected attention when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, danced to a track by the artiste at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala.

Adding to the artiste's achievements, the Punjabi singer, renowned for his hit Brown Munde, expressed his anticipation for his upcoming docuseries, titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the docuseries is scheduled for release on Prime Video on August 18.

The upcoming docuseries sheds light on AP’s journey from his origins in a small Punjab village to his ascent as a global music sensation. The docuseries promises exclusive glimpses into his personal life and the inner workings of his close-knit team.

Adding to his recent accomplishments, AP has been receiving praise for his latest track, With You, which features Banita Sandhu. The music video offered viewers a window into the romantic escapades of AP and Banita as they explore picturesque locations together.

As AP continues to rise, his surprise performance in Delhi only adds to the excitement surrounding his music and forthcoming docuseries. Fans eagerly await the release of AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind and the artiste's continued musical endeavours.