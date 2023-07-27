AP Dhillon releases his latest single titled ‘Sleepless’ 

Indian-Canadian hip-hop artiste AP Dhillon recently released his brand-new single, Sleepless, which also boasts contributions from legendary hip-hop director Spike Jordan and AP's longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

The energetic dance song presents a moving story that combines love and hopelessness. The track's central theme revolves around the emotional emptiness that results after the end of a relationship. The perfect fusion of classic and contemporary musical forms, Sleepless features immersive lyrics, hard-hitting lines, and fiery vocals.

Heartbreak cannot be cultivated through materialistic pleasures and avant-garde lives, as shown in the music video, which was directed by Spike Jordan, who has directed some of the most significant rap music videos in recent memory. The song is AP's second release of 2023. His first single, True Stories, gained the top spot in many playlists on Spotify including Hot Hits Punjabi and New Music Friday.

On the topic of the song, AP said, “Sleepless marks a new inning for me as I ventured out of my comfort zone to give my audiences a unique sound that is different than what they are probably used to. It is a bridge between innovation and tradition. I hope they like it as much as I do, it is personally one of my favourite songs to date."