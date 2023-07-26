Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren announces India Tour with Sunburn 

Armin van Buuren, a high-profile EDM star, will travel to India to start the 17th Sunburn Arena, which begins in October 2023. The legendary trance performer is scheduled to make a massive week-long tour of India's five largest metropolises as part of Asia's largest music festival. The eagerly anticipated tour, which is predicted to draw large crowds, will begin in Bengaluru on October 5 before moving on to Mumbai on October 6, Kolkata on October 7 and then New Delhi for its conclusion on October 8.

DJ and music producer Armin hails from Leiden, South Holland. He has been the host of the weekly radio program A State of Trance since 2001, which reaches approximately 40 million listeners across 84 nations. Four years in a row, he received a record-breaking five top DJ rankings from DJ Mag.

He has used his platform to promote awareness and money for philanthropic groups like dance4life, a global movement to fight HIV and AIDS, further consolidating his status as one of the most successful and well-respected DJs and producers in the world.

On the topic of the performance, the DJ says, “India holds a very important place in my touring repertoire, and I can’t wait to relish the intense night of electric trance with my Indian fans. I have some special memories I share from my various performances at Sunburn and I’m happy to be back to a place I call home for the eighth time.”