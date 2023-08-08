‘First time I am opening up’: AP Dhillon on Amazon Prime docuseries First Of A Kind

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the preview of the highly anticipated docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. Delving deep into the behind-the-scenes world, this series is set to uncover the captivating odyssey of artist AP Dhillon's transformation into a self-made superstar and a global music icon. With its magnetic narrative, the series is poised to ignite inspiration among the younger generation, urging them to pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.

Under the creative guidance of director Jay Ahmed, this preview provides a tantalising glimpse into the life of Amritpal Dhillon, who holds the track record of six international chart-toppers and over a billion streams worldwide, making him one of the most prolific artists of our time. Divided into four captivating sections, the preview shows the exceptional rise of the music star from his modest origins in Gurdaspur, a quaint village in Punjab, to the dazzling heights of British Columbia, Canada, where he has blossomed into a sensation. “When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating,” said AP Dhillon.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind poster

Beyond being an icon, this preview reveals AP Dhillon as a young man deeply cherished by both his family and community, adding an extra layer of relatability and humanity to his story. Adding further on the series, AP shares, “My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team who made me so comfortable, and with whom I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realise their own dreams.”

The docuseries will premiere on Prime Video on August 18.

