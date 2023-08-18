Ruar India launches new festive collection

Prepping for the wedding season? Nothing can beat the simple elegance of a sari — unstitched and exquisitely draped. Ruar India’s Parul Shekhawat’s new festive collection of saris is classic, exquisite, and

traditional, made using unique weaving techniques like marodi, salma sitara, zardosi, and golapatti.



Titled Unkahi, the collection is made using the ‘unsung heroes’ of textiles like tissues, organic silk and organic gold threads. “The collection features silk tissue saris in traditional colours with exquisite hand embroideries. These are perfect for young brides who are fascinated by heirlooms like me,” says the designer.

The idea of a design label came to Parul from an early age, having seen the rich heritage of traditional weaves while growing up. “My inspiration has always been Rajasthan, where the art of interlacing yarns, the warp and the weft have been well known for centuries. I envision each garment as a piece of art completely eligible to be treated as an heirloom, and is made with utmost care as it has emotional value,” explains Parul.



Being an Army officer’s daughter, she got exposed to the many arts and crafts of the country throughout her childhood as she got to live in various parts of India.



Her latest collection, Unkahi, is a beautiful capsule collection and is a celebration of embroideries and fabrics. “This collection is one-of-a-kind. It focuses on fabrics like silk tissues, which are mill dyed. It focuses on age-old embroideries, like marodi, zardosi and salma sitara used very often in outfits made for royalty. The fabrics are silk tissues, with stripes in gold and silver. We have given beautiful ombre shading to the saris to make them look exquisite. The colours are traditional Marwari colours with a predominance of kesariya yellow, soft gold contrasts with royal blue brocade, and rose pink tissues, just right for brides. The motifs are flowy, small, and more architecturally inspired,” she says.



The designer’s personal favourites from the collection are the gold soft tissue sari with elegant dancing peacocks with a royal blue Banarasi brocade border, and the rose pink striped tissue sari with aari peacock border. “I am a huge fan of the peacock motif on saris. They instantly lift the garment; they speak to you through the silhouettes,” she says.

Speaking about the trends, Parul says, “The trend this year is sheer silhouettes, the veil with the lehenga or saris, and structured gowns for reception. When it comes to colours, reds, maroons and ivories will rule the roost.”



When it comes to accessories, the designer’s suggestion is to go for traditional jewellery, especially polki necklaces with diamonds, as they go well with the Unkahi collection.

Price on request.

Available online.



