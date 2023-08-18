Shaza unveils The Untold Story

Shaza, the New Delhi-based brand known for handcrafted pashminas, is celebrating Indian karigari and kahani of the weavers behind its handcrafted pashminas with its latest collection — The Untold Story.



Weaving tales of Indian craftsmanship through a union of cherished history and art, Shaza has delved deep into the skill of local artisans, and the end result is a collection of intricately designed shawls and stoles. Each hand-woven piece is a unique work of art, carefully crafted with exquisite details that showcase the weaver’s expertise and creativity.



Shruti Gupta, its founder, throws light on the new collection.

Tell us about the new collection — The Untold Story.

It’s a collection depicting Indian folklore primarily focusing on Indian traditions and heritage. The name itself gives away the fact that they are linked to stories, which are, despite being common, not narrated well. For instance, Krishna baraat refers to the moment when Lord Krishna married Radha in Brahma’s presence on earth to make their relationship sacred.

What is the inspiration behind the collection?

Our existing line of the Kalamkari collection and, of course, Shaza’s tryst with Indian stories and sacred tales, inspired us to make this prêt and easy to wear collection.

What makes it different from your earlier collections?

It is a bridge between our most luxurious collection and summer line, miniaturising our iconic pieces into a more affordable range. The woven pashmina, or cashmere, is so light that it can be worn in summers, and its adaptation to body temperature makes it feel like a vintage accessory. It’s luxury meets modernity, and can grace any wardrobe.

What are the colours and embellishments that feature in this collection?

The technique is mainly kalamkari, which is hand painting and hand embroidery using the aari needle technique.

How did you come up with the idea of promoting pashminas?

Shawls have been a beacon of age old luxury and royalty. It is inclusive, is for all ages, body types and occasions. Pashmina is one of the finest quality of wools available and they will never go out of fashion.

Pashmina is a centuries old art. Has it changed over the years?

Pashmina has become more common and elusive at the same time. The quality has gone down due to power looming and a lower production rate (less hair growth on goats) owing to global warming. But even in some corners, the tradition is alive and it retains its old charm.

Any tips on how to style the new collection with modern attire?

A stole or shawl is perfect for office, or as evening accessory, that can be paired up with a dress or a blazer. It adds a unique layer to a wardrobe and is a conversation starter. One can accessorise a Noori stole on a white co-ord set, monotone suit, or even a sari, with gold jewellery. By styling your outfit with a Shaza stole or shawl, a minimal look can be turned into a festive, or an evening look. As more and more people are opting for coordinated sets and tonal dresses, a stole as an accessory adds depth and gives a slender appearance.

Rs 27,800 onwards.

Available online.

