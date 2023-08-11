Shantnu & Nikhil’s India Couture Week collection borrows architectural elements from the regions of Catania and Rome...

Built after the devastating eruption of 1669, Catania is not only graced by a UNESCO-World-Heritage city centre but beautifully architectured baroque palaces and churches too! The beauty of Rome too is something that is already romanticised enough. Capturing the old-world charm of Italy in the 1920s, Shantnu & Nikhil’s latest autumn/winter ceremonial couture edit, Etheria, draws inspiration from the ethereal beauty of across the Sicily and Rome regions. Co-founders of the couture label, Shantnu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra spill the beans on how they encapsulate their vision of a modern-day cocktail bride, donning heavily ornamented silhouettes, which is a representation of seamless juxtapositions of Indian and Italian influences of craftsmanship.

When we asked about how Italy became the muse behind Etheria, Nikhil Mehra, the chief design officer of the brand reveals, “Seated in a quaint café in Catania, savouring coffee and reminiscing, the magnificence of the Italian architecture enveloping us, while Sicilian skies painted a celestial canvas; light and shadow danced upon buildings, crafting tales of contrasts. At that moment, we realised our profound love for Italy — the whispers of history, the warmth of its people and the indescribable magic that had woven itself into our souls.”

Keeping the silhouette in mind of a quintessential cocktail bride, this collection is heavy on drapes with veils ornamented with crystals and glass beads. To finish the look, the designer duo who also happen to be brothers, have paired it with bejewelled capes and gloves, reminiscent of the opulent Gatsby Era. The edit explores a wide array of colour palettes, it not only showcases pastels like muted pinks but also experiments with dark colours such as charcoal grey.

“This collection, unlike others, fuses the grandeur and heritage of Italian architecture with fine Indian craftsmanship. Etheria captures contrasting colour palettes with light as well as dark tones, to add to the versatility of the collection. The darker palettes like royal navy, charcoal grey and flaming red are for the bride to bask in the glory of her enchanting evening; whereas pastel palettes like ice aqua, soft mint and blush tones are for the bride to elevate her musings during the day,” he shares.

When Silcily was part of the Spanish Empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, the region developed a distinct architectural style of baroque curves and flourishes. The collection, drawing various features from this region and Rome and boasts an extensive array of Italian silks and intricately handcrafted baroque laces inspired by the regions. The jaal work is impeccably executed, incorporating numerous glass beads and white pearls, while the distinctive Shantnu & Nikhil leather has been used for exquisite detailing and embroidery. Think free-flowing drapes, heavy embellishments such as pearls and glass beads, dramatic veils and capes, much like The Gatsbian Era.

“Walking down the streets of Rome, as fate would have it, we stumbled upon one of the lesser-known churches, including Santa Maria Della Vittoria. The façade, adorned with biblical gargoyles and unparalleled Roman baroque architecture, called out to us like nothing we had ever felt before. As we stood in the queue, eagerly waiting to enter, in a serendipitous twist of events we bumped into an old friend who worked there and he offered to take us inside through a secret back entrance. We were among the privileged few to access this clandestine staircase and it felt as if we were adventurers uncovering hidden treasures,” the co-founder elaborates.

At the launch of Etheria at India Couture Week, Shantnu and Nikhil were joined by Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur who walked down the ramp as their showstoppers. The former wore a peach and silver lehenga detailed with a cape while the latter dazzled in a beige sherwani and cream trousers.

