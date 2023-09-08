Label Divya Aggarwal’s new collection, Ciara, is inspired by seashells

Fashion designers are always fascinated by marine motifs. From Elsa Schiaparelli’s famous lobster dress of 1937 (a collaboration with Salvador Dali­) to striped mariniere sweaters (Jean Paul Gaultier’s uniform), aquatic designs have been fashion evergreens. The latest to go beachcombing is designer Divya Aggarwal, whose creations have garnered admiration from notable celebrities like Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, and Mouni Roy, among others.

Label Divya Aggarwal’s new collection titled Ciara embraces the delicate intricacies of seashells, translated into exquisite embroideries, captivating embellishments, and graceful silhouettes.

Also read: Amaare’s latest collection, Euphoria, is inspired by the marvels of mother nature

Ciara, meaning embracing both eloquence and charm, is a true reflection of the collection’s artful expression, seamlessly fusing underwater beauty with cultural artistry. It features hand-embellished jackets, beautifully draped saris, handcrafted kurtis, heavily adorned skirts, and resplendent lehengas.

Ocean-inspired couture

The designer tells us that the inspiration for her new collection had its roots in their ocean-inspired couture, Cordelia. “We found ourselves irresistibly drawn deeper into the captivating embrace of the sea. It was here that we unearthed our profound inspiration, the beguiling world of seashells — the intricate patterns delicately etched upon a seashell’s surface, the ethereal glow of mother-of-pearl, and the graceful contours of a conch. These were the enchanting muses that set our creative spirits ablaze,” she says.

The entire collection is a testament to meticulous attention to detail, seamlessly weaving in traditional threadworks, sequin ornamentations, and signature embellishments that evoke the magnificent ambiance of seashells. “Through a keen focus on hand embroidery and ombré effect embroidery techniques, we bring the essence of seashells to life. Pearls and sequins have been thoughtfully incorporated to emulate the treasures found beneath the ocean’s surface, infusing our garments with a touch of elegance and luxury,” elaborates the designer.

Bold yet feminine

The colour palette is subtle and refined with tones of ivory, blush pink, navy, lilac, beige, and powder blue. “This time, we have embraced the bold yet feminine look, crafting effortless, comfortable silhouettes that celebrate the beauty of the human form. Our gracefully cascading and luxuriously fitted and flared silhouettes are a nod to the natural curves of the body, enhancing and complementing everyone,” says the designer, adding that she has taken a bolder step this time exploring the fusion of power and femininity. “We’ve embraced comfort and versatility, ensuring that every piece is not just a reflection of our creativity but also an extension of every woman’s personality. It’s a collection that’s designed to make you feel confident, comfortable, and utterly captivating — just like the treasures of the seashells that inspired it.”

Festive fashion

Giving us a lowdown of the festive trends to watch out this season, the designer says the fashion scene will see an exciting blend of classic and daring trends. “From timeless pastel tones like ivories to vibrant and energetic shades like fuchsia pink, you will find a colour palette for every mood. The pre-drape saris and corset tops are making a bold fashion statement. To add a layer of glamour, consider long jackets that exude sophistication. Quirky and experimental blouses that bring a touch of individuality to traditional saris are all the rage right now. They offer sophistication and style at the same time.”

Also read: Mona & Vishu's Rhapsody edit celebrates the flawed and irregular

Finishing touch

For brides, the designer suggests to accessorise the Ciara collection with delicate, statement jewellery that complement the intricate details of the outfits. “Think of ornate chandelier earrings, elegant maang tikka, regal statement neckpieces, and intricately designed bangles. A subtle yet sophisticated clutch could be the perfect finishing touch to your ensemble. Bridesmaids can opt for coordinated accessories that enhance the overall look. Tasteful studs or dainty hoops, a minimalist bracelet, and a chic hair accessory can perfectly elevate your outfit while letting the ensemble shine,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 72,000.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com