Amaare’s latest collection, Euphoria, is inspired by the marvels of mother nature

Previously trusted by Vicky Kaushal, Kalki Koechlin, Aamir Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza and many other A-listers, New Delhi-based Amaare recently launched its new collection titled Euphoria and it draws inspiration from anything and everything that could make you feel euphoric. When the creative director, Sahib Singh Bhatia first unveiled the collection, he chose to reveal it with a short video clip on Instagram where mystic meets natural.

It opened with waves gently splashing against the shore and our screens read ‘Euphoria’. The feeling of longing and nostalgia that the visuals created, fortunately, deliver in the collection’s silhouettes as well. But there is much more to discover about this new edit; other than its muted yet modern colour palette set with high-shine sequins, heavy embellishments and fine piping. We speak to Sahib to know more:

Ensembles from the collection

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Euphoria showcases my deep enthusiasm for doodle art which serves as a constant inspiration for my designs. Inspired by the marvels of nature, abstract psychedelic art, captivating ocean waves, and marine life, the collection invites customers on an enchanting voyage into a world where imagination transcends reality.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

This collection sets itself apart with its fresh silhouettes, comfortable fits, and the addition of sheer kurtas designed specifically for men.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

With this particular collection, we have introduced life-sized 3D alien flowers that are exclusively unique to our designs. These extraordinary floral elements add a captivating and otherworldly touch to the collection, making it truly one-of-a-kind.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit.

The collection elegantly incorporates luxurious fabrics with delicate craftsmanship, capturing the serene essence of the ocean and its surroundings. Through a tranquil colour palette including pink, red, ivory, rose gold, mint, yellow, and ice blue, the collection evokes a sense of serenity and reflects the delicate beauty of the ocean.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

The brand has utilised a selection of exquisite fabrics including habutai silk, silk cotton blends, organza, and chanderi.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

The women's collection showcases modern and edgy silhouettes, including open jackets, exaggerated pants, sleeves, necklines, skirts, saris and blouses. The men's collection features clean and classic silhouettes with edgy elements like pants, kurtas, coats, jackets and pants. These captivating oversized and relaxed fit silhouettes effortlessly exude comfort, sophistication and style.

Tell us about your next edit.

The upcoming collection showcases a shift towards deeper shades, innovative silhouettes designed specifically for women, the introduction of fresh colours, diverse embroidery techniques and the incorporation of new artworks and doodles.

INR 65,000 onwards. Available in select outlets.

