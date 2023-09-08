The Great Eastern Home launches fine collection of armchairs

If a painting is meant to be looked at and fashion meant to be worn, furniture is meant to be lived in — slept in, worked in, sat in. But a piece of furniture can also be a work of art; a conversation starter, that comes along and changes everything around us.

The Great Eastern Home’s fine collection of armchairs is not just utility pieces but a perfect blend of artistry and heritage. The collection boasts intricate detailing, premium materials, and exquisite finishes, all aimed at capturing the essence of different historical eras while seamlessly integrating into contemporary living spaces. From regal Victorian-inspired pieces to Art Deco marvels, the new armchair collection offers a journey through opulent history while providing unparalleled comfort for today’s discerning connoisseurs of fine furniture.

Also read: Happy hues for happy homes

“The furniture collection is a blend of internationally sourced pieces and locally crafted creations, reflecting a diverse and rich aesthetic,” says Anurag Kanoria, director of The Great Eastern Home.

The armchair collection offers a diverse range of styles and designs, each showcasing its own unique characteristics. “The collection has distinctive designs, intricate engravings, varied shapes, and artistic detailing, with diverse leg styles. Whether you’re drawn to the elegance of classic motifs or the sleek lines of contemporary aesthetics, we have it covered. With a wide array of leg styles adding to their individuality, these armchairs become more than just furniture — they’re expressions of art and add personality in your living space,” says Anurag, elaborating on the design aesthetics.

About the new-found craze for oriental furniture, Anurag tells us that it is owing to the intricate artistry of Asian craftsmen and the stories embedded in their creations. “By incorporating such pieces, spaces can exude an aura of refinement, tranquility, and global elegance. Skillful integration of oriental furniture allows for the transformation of interiors into harmonious settings that honour a rich heritage while embracing contemporary design concepts,” he says, adding that his brand takes pride in their distinct approach to curating furniture.

Also read: Mona B India brings a striking Kilim-inspired home accessories collection to style interiors

“Our collection is a result of meticulous sourcing from around the world, capturing diverse design traditions and the stories they hold. Each piece in this new collection carries historical significance and cultural essence,” he signs off.

Price on request.

Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com