Happy hues for happy homes

We all know that dopamine is a chemical that plays several important roles in the brain. It is a neurotransmitter that sends signals between nerve cells. It is also a hormone, and affects other organs and tissues in the body. Most importantly, it is part of the reward system in the brain that makes you feel good when you do something pleasurable or achieve a goal.

But did you know that now it has also taken the world of home interiors by storm? Dopamine décor is the newest trend to have emerged in recent times that is not just about aesthetics, but also about tapping into the primal language of colour.

A concept as old as time, it encourages one to decorate one’s home in a way that evokes a deep sense of joy. It is rooted in a vibrant, maximalist approach, with bright, pleasing hues, thought-provoking artwork and cosy furniture that has a mood-enhancing effect.

Dopamine décor is an effective and simple way of taking care of your mental well-being by surrounding yourself with colours, accent pieces and everything that brings out your personality in full display, says Neeti Chopra, founder, Neeti’s Linen Library. “It’s about prioritising your happiness over conforming with what’s in,” she adds. Agrees Shireen Jetly, Business Development Head, The Feel Good Studio: “The trend is more than just a style statement. It is a form of self-expression and even escapism to an extent. Bright, happy colours have the power to boost our confidence instantly. After all, our homes should reflect the joy we seek.”

So, when incorporating dopamine décor into your space, the first thing to do is to let go of all rules. Do not worry about what goes well with what. You will be surprised with the beautiful vision all the chaos will create. Ditch the neutrals and play with shades such as reds, yellows, greens, blues and oranges. Pick patterns in bright florals and graphic geometrics.

A good way to begin, according to Vipul Pirgal & Divyansh Sanklecha, co-founders, Curio Casa, is to make a list of all the things––furniture, plants etc.––that capture your vibe. “You don’t have to go all out at once. It can be a slow process and over time you can keep adding to your space,” they say. Start with small accents and introduce bright colours gradually. For instance, begin by bringing in throw pillows, rugs or artwork. Use bright décor pieces strategically to create focal points. They can draw attention to specific areas or objects, adding visual interest and depth.

“Combining textures like velvet, silk or woven materials can enhance the overall effect of the setting. Dopamine décor pieces can be more vibrant under natural light, so consider the lighting conditions in a room when choosing and placing the items. There, however, needs to be a method to the madness. It is important not to overload the room with too many clashing colours. Balance is key,” says Nihal Kalra, co-founder and CEO, the Decor Kart.

All in all, dopamine décor is about promoting positive emotions. As Nitin Kohli, director and principal designer, Nitin Kohli Home, sums it up, “Investing in dopamine interiors is essentially investing in

a happier and healthier life.”