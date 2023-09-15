From watching Mark Antony to attending TOM Mediaas plays; Here are the must-do things in Chennai over the weekend

Play it right

September 15 | T Nagar

TOM Mediaas, run by YG Madhuvanthii, the granddaughter of theatre doyen YG Parthasarathy and daughter of YGEE Mahendra, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a four-day drama festival. The plays that will be performed at the festival are - Ra Ra, Perumaale 1, Perumaale 2 and Lakshmi Kalyana Vaibhogame.

Entry free. On till September 18. At Bharat Kalachar Shri YGP Auditorium.

Also read: From watching Jawan to attendig a street food festival, here are the must-do things in Chennai

It's a six!

September 15 | Alwarpet

Gastronomers, want to try cuisines from the six countries -- Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine -- surrounding the Black Sea? On The Rocks is hosting a food festival titled Sands of the Black Sea, which blends coastal elegance with culinary artistry. Expect to see dishes such as Beet Caviar, Herb Pilaf, Berry Compote and more.

Veg: INR 2,750++, non-veg: INR 3,000++. Dinner only. On till September 17. At the Crowne Plaza Adyar Park.

Royal feast

September 18 | Velachery

Step into the Nizami era as Chef Ruhin Samieraa from Hyderabad has prepared an array of delectable dishes for the Zaika-e-Nizam food festival that is set to be hosted at The Westin Chennai Velachery. The menu features vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights such as Subz Badam Ka Shorba, Rataloo Ki Shami, Nizami Subzi, Paya Shorba, Reshmi Kebab, Pathar Ka Gosht, among others.

Non-alchoholic brunch - INR 2,999 and alchoholic brunch - INR 3,999. On till September 23.

Meddling with time is never a...

September 15 | PVR

The latest flick to hit cinemas this week is Mark Antony which revolves around the son of a former gangster who stumbles upon a time-travelling phone that can save his estranged mother from a grim fate. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran stars Vishal, S J Suryah, Sunil, K Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, MG Abhinaya and more. In theatres.

The boys are back

September 16 | Royapettah

Watch Prakash and Sundar take the stage to crack funny jokes and weave a comedy tale about their life, problems and more. This show, Prakash-Sundar Live, which will last for one hour and 30 minutes will be relatable for people of all ages and specifically for those who fit in the 'boy next door' category.

INR 200 onwards. 6 pm. At The ARTery.

Unwind with melody

September 16 | Kodambakkam

This hour-long show titled Vibe with Vaisagh will be a musical event filled with soulful tunes, but the performance will be electrifying. Set to happen in one of the city's prominent locations, the event is for those who want to unwind with music over the weekend.

INR 399. 7 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.

Open your heart

September 16 | Adyar

Pawga, which aims to bring shelters close to people, is hosting an Art Therapy event. At the event, the focus will be on tapping into the emotions of attendees though art, all the while puppes from the Blue Cross of India run around them as facilitators. What's more, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the welfare of animals.

INR 1,270. 11 am to 12.30 pm. At Backyard.

Sparkle like a diamond

September 23 | Kotivakkam

The India International Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Show is scheduled to happen in Chennai. Organised by Radiaant Expositions Limited, the show will feature an array of exhibitors displaying a wide range of jewellery.

Entry free. On till September 25. At Chennai Convention Centre Marriage Hall.

Also read: From watching Kushi to watching stand-up comedy shows, here are the must-do things in Chennai

Mission possible

September 16 | Besant Nagar

On the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day 2023, join like-minded people in cleaning up the Elliot's beach, or more popularly known as the Besant Nagar beach, as part of the World Cleanup Day 2023 - Chennai Beach Cleanup initiative. The mission is to remove trash and debrid from the beach and spread awareness about the importance of preserving the coastal ecosystem.

Entry free. 7 am.