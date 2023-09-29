From watching Chandramukhi 2 to attending a beer festival; here are the must-do things in Chennai

Wood you please?

September 29 | Adyar

Aimed at reviving and promoting the forgotten art of wicker cane weaving, the exhibition conducted by Antique Home Decor in the city has several varieties of furniture on display, including cabinets and chairs with an inlay of wicker cane weaving. The company run by engineer turned entrepreneur Ambu Adithya Sadasivan also sells antique shelves, bar consoles and even antique home décor artefacts.

Entry free. 10.30 am to 8 pm. On till October 20.

Also read: From watching Expend4bles to filling up your wardrobe with latest festive edits, here are the must-do things in Chennai this week

Beer in mind

September 29 | Guindy

Come enjoy a variety of beers from around the world at the Oktoberfest beer festival. Enjoy lagers, wheat beers, stouts from nations such as Belgium, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Germany and of course India.

Domestic package - INR 1,800. Imported beers package - INR 2,500. 5 pm to 2 am. On till October 3.

Paint & eat

October 6 | Injambakkam

What better way to spend a Friday evening than to engage in the Sip & Paint session that is held as part of the Sorrel Night Market - Diwali Edit. With guidance from a professional, you will be able to paint your own masterpiece using watercolour paints in a serene garden, all while feasting on a spread of delicacies.

INR 2,500 per head (all inclusive). 5 pm. At Sorrel Gardens.

What's up Dude(ja)

October 1 | Alwarpet

Siddharth Dudeja's Live on Tour is coming to Chennai. The comic will tickle your funny bone throughout the one hour show and should you find him not funny, he will remind you that his job is to only make jokes, while you can decide to either laugh or not.

INR 299 onwards. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.

Wanna be a singer?

September 30 | Mylapore

Imagine a concert where each member of the audience becomes a singer. This concept will be experimented at SINGalaam SYNCaagalam which will take place in the city. Come sing, vibe and enjoy in what will be a perfect, 150-minute musical stress buster.

INR 300. 6.30 pm. At Mylapore Fine Arts Club.

Forgo your sleep for a night

October 7 | Nungambakkam

Alliance Française of Madras is inviting Chennaiites to take part in La Nuit Blanche, where attendees will see everything from screening of French movies to a freestyle dance workshop, cyanotype workshop, open mic, Thappattam and more.

Entry free. 2 pm to 5 am.

She's back!

September 29 | PVR

The latest flick to set fire to movie screens this week is Chandramukhi 2. Starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, the movie revolves around a psychiatrist who solves a case involving a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Directed by P Vasu, the film also stars Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Rao Ramesh. In theatres.

Pawfect painting

September 30 | Adyar

Have you tried painting pottery with puppies? At Pawga's Pottery Workshop, you will get the chance to try it out! Each attendee will be given a kit from Studio Pottery Paradise and the ceramic pieces they paint will be handed to them as souvenirs.

INR 1,694 (all inclusive). 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.

Also read: Diwali Dhoom Special by Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione to woo festive shoppers

For joy and health

September 29 | Nungambakkam

Sichuan & Cantonese cuisine restaurant Golden Dragon is hosting the August Moon Festival. The menu, handcrafted by chef Lian Yun Lie, comprises dishes such as Northern Lamb Dumplings, Jingling Duck Hot Pot, Steamed Cantonese Prawns, Ciba Fish Hubei, Sichuan Jiang Tenderloin, Boiled Pork Belly, Yangchow Tofu, among others.

INR 850++ veg. INR 900++ non-veg. 12.30 pm to 11 pm. On till October 6. At Taj Coromandel.