Paloma about town: Puppies, pret and a weekend not to forget

Another packed week presented itself, with loads of shopping, art and fun things to do. As much as we tried to avoid conversations about the weather, people couldn’t help but wonder when the actual ‘good’ weather was going to set in. My weekend started off at a special showcase at The Leela Palace, by Mehta and Sons Mumbai and Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. Needless to say we loved them all — from the statement pieces to the more delicate. I spent a little extra time admiring the nature-themed cuffs and rings, seriously stunning with intricate details. Branching off from the showcase was a conversation curated by Madras Art Week in collaboration with FICCI FLO, with women at the forefront of conservation of craftsmanship. The audience loved the talk by Karishma Swali, Founder, Chanakya School and Malavika Shivkumar, Founder and Director, Vastrakala. We learnt a thing or two.

Jay, Narendra, Karishma, Upasana, Malavika, Raji & Dhruv at an event by FICCI FLO in collaboration with Madras Art Week





My next stop was at The Elemental Stories’ Celebration Edit at Crowne Plaza, where everyone was shopping their hearts out for clothes, jewellery and shoes. House of Prisca gets its own mention for the huge crowd of people at their stall and the cutest range of footwear inspired by Tropical Fruit. I quickly called dibs on my favourites only to be told — ‘no worries, just place an order’. The other highlights for me were the kids and teens jewellery by Savya, unique saris from Ilk, the Sneha Arora easy-to-wear sets, ceramics by Oh Yay and eco-friendly make-up by Asa. Of course, a peek-in at a few stalls for some festive fashion couldn’t be avoided. Especially Kanelle who are a regular feature at the Elemental pop-ups.

Akshay & Hanush at The Anakka Design pop-up





My final stop was at Bask by Coffee? for The Anakka Design pop-up, a showcase of handcrafted intricate inlay furniture with contemporary design accents. The guest list included architects, interior designers, stylists, and popular city faces who poured in through the day. They loved the range and the fact that it’s all customisable. I had my eye on a black and white geometric side table and the mirror to match.



The weekend also saw a make-up masterclass by Hemalatha, celebrity make-up artist, at Phoenix MarketCity. Brands like MAC, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Smash Box and Bobbi Brown from the SS Beauty store were featured. Hundreds of make-up enthusiasts thronged the event, enjoying the make-up and sari draping class. At Express Avenue another master class was underway at Kama Ayurveda. Chennai’s top infleuncers were all ears as they got to experience and learn more about the new range ‘Kumkumadi Essentials,’ interacting with the expert team from the brand.

Kavitha & Renu with their pooches at the pet carnival





Rounding out the week was Celebrating our Paw Friends, a pet carnival curated by Kavitha Pandian and Renu Kothari at Hyatt Regency Chennai. An event for pets and pet lovers, it included stalls for both humans and their furry friends and fun for little ones as well. It also saw an adoption drive, a pet fashion walk, along with a Q&A session with a dog expert. Collaborating on the Carnival was ‘Pampered Paws’ a grooming brand, who also celebrated their first anniversary.