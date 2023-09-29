Designer Stephin Lalan blends Turkish traditions with Indian sensibilities in his new collection  

Chennai-based Stephin Lalan, whose eponymous label is a favourite among several celebs across South India, has unveiled his latest collection for Diwali titled Mirage. In tune with the spirit of the festival of lights, the designer’s specially-curated festive edit is an experience far beyond the ordinary that brings together exquisite Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Up close, signature techniques of beadwork, tonal embroidery, and artful drapes decorate each piece.

“Mirage brings together the beauty of Turkish traditions with Indian sensibilities. This collection is a reflection of style, character and diverse spirit. I have always loved travelling and experiencing new cultures. On my last trip to Turkey, I was absolutely taken aback by the beautiful architecture and inlay work that I saw on every building. From their structures to textiles and pottery, everything had beautiful vibrant colours. The colour palette and designs are not too different from the Mughal era and we have many such structures in our country too. So, I wanted to mix Indian tradition with Turkish motifs and play with the colours. I just had to see what the culmination of the two countries would be in fashion and hence Mirage,” he tells us.

The collection, which features pastels to dark colours with exquisite silk thread embroidery and zardozi work, signifies the change in season from summer pastels to darker monsoon hues. “I found colour blocking and the way different colours interact with each other truly fascinating and that is the highlight of this collection. Fuchsia pink, sapphire blue, stone grey, canary yellow, candy pink, reds, and burnt orange come together to form this festive palette,” he explains.

Crop top and sharara pants

Ghaghra with panelled fabric

Along with the classic silhouettes, the designer this time has experimented with asymmetrical cuts on kurtis, kaftans, lehengas, and side slits on pants, with delicate scallop detailing throughout the ensembles.

“All my previous collections are western wear, which are more breezy and colourful with a casual resort wear vibe. Although I have been doing bespoke Indian wear for my clientele, this is the first time I’m bringing an entire collection of Indian wear. However, I’ve not moved too far away from my usual colour palette. Keeping in mind the colours I was inspired by, I added new and simple silhouettes, which are classic and comfortable and can be worn by all,”

he says.

About the festive trends this season, the designer says, sharara pants will rule the scene and he has incorporated it in his latest collection. “Backless blouses and a lot of monotone co-ord sets and simple chiffon saris with heavy blouses will be a rage this season,” he says and adds, “My next collection will be an extension of this collection. And I can’t wait to unveil it.”

Price starts at Rs12,500.

Sheshalaya Old No 98, Peters Road, Gopalapuram, Chennai.



