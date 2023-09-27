Kicky & Perky unveils Beads ‘n’ Brace Anklet Collection 

Kicky & Perky, with a diverse repertoire of over 200 designs and the promise of five new luxurious collections, including Frilluxe and Colour Me Pretty, is more than just jewellery; it’s a symphony of artistry, passion, and timeless allure. Each piece is not just captivating, but a cherished treasure, an ode to the brand’s vision of catapulting Indian fashion to global acclaim.

Kicky & Perky’s new Beads ‘n’ Brace Anklet Collection seamlessly marries tradition with contemporary elegance, redefining day-to-day wear with a touch of sophistication.

Crafted with precision and love, each anklet in this collection is a work of art, meticulously fashioned from pure 925 sterling silver. What sets these anklets apart are the colourful stone beads, charming charms, and personalised alphabet embellishments, thoughtfully arranged in a decorative manner. This unique blend of craftsmanship and individuality allows wearers to express their style with every step they take.

Founded in 2022 by Anil Khandelwal, Chandra Prakash Khandelwal, and Girraj Khandelwal, with over 25 years of combined expertise, Kicky & Perky has swiftly emerged as a prominent name in the world of fashion and craftsmanship. Their offerings encompass a wide spectrum of jewellery, meticulously crafted from premium materials, including 925 sterling silver and an array of semi-precious and precious stones.

Price starts at Rs 900.

Available online.