Rakul Preet Singh shines brighter than the sun in a lovely yellow gharara set

Rakul Preet Singh has given us ample reasons to fall in love with her fashion streak. She is beautiful, classy and basically, someone who knows how to capture everyone’s attention with her style statements. There have been many occasions when we go back to her lookbook and take inspiration from her wardrobe picks. Seems like this festive season is yet another time when we will require Rakul Preet’s guidance in this regard. So, gear up as we introduce you to another refreshing look served by the Chhatriwali actress.

Rakul brightened our screens with her new traditional avatar. Yes, she shared pictures looking surreal in a stunning vibrant yellow gharara set from the clothing label Jigar Mali. Her beautiful outfit showcased a short kurti with a scalloped hem and intricate gold work. It also had full-length sleeves and a simple yet elegant U-neckline. The kurti is ultimately paired with matching gharara pants featuring a pleated floor-sweeping ghera and gold gota patti embroidery on the hem.

Rakul didn’t leave any stone unturned to round off the look with wonderful accessories and makeup. As jewellery, she selected matching traditional stacked bangles, rings and a pair of dangler earrings. For makeup, the beauty applied smoky eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, dark brows, contoured cheeks, mascara and a glossy mauve lip shade. With her hair secured in a ponytail, she looked phenomenal. Don’t miss her embroidered juttis and an embellished potli bag.

Rakul Preet Singh in a yellow gharara set (Image source: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh in a silver metallic sari (Image source: Instagram)

We have often seen Rakul spreading her charm with mind-blowing traditional outfits. Some days ago, she pulled off an uber-chic Manish Malhotra sari and we couldn’t look away. Rakul Preet’s silver metallic sari was indeed one-of-a-kind! She matched it with a stylish silver sleeveless blouse. The other accompaniments included dangler earrings and glamorous makeup. Her hair was tied in a top bun for this one!