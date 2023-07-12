Rakul Preet Singh dazzles her way in a shimmery pantsuit set

We are always eyeing Rakul Preet Singh’s stylish wardrobe choices because we know that they are all so interesting. Seeing her decked in a number of ethnic and Western looks is no less than a treat to the eyes. It’s rare that you’ll find yourself running out of ideas to slay the fashion game if you are an ardent follower of Rakul Preet. Each time she uploads pictures from her fashion shoots, all we do is admire her to the fullest. The actress has again left us stunned with her new post.

This time, Rakul Preet decided to go all glamorous. She wore a beautiful shimmery pantsuit set from the brand ITRH. Her outfit included a golden shimmery blazer, which she matched with a pair of fitted straight pants. To match the vibe of her overall look, Rakul Preet added shimmery dangler earrings. She rounded off her look with a pair of heels. Now, let’s talk about her glam picks. The actress went for nude eyeshadow, defined brows, mascara, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. For a clean look, the beauty tied her hair in a top bun.

Rakul Preet Singh in a pantsuit set (Image source: Instagram)

Not just pantsuit sets or formal numbers, Rakul Preet Singh also wears classy black dresses and just equal justice with it. Some time ago, we saw her looking surreal in an asymmetrical black dress. The outfit was from the shelves of designer Ankita Jain. What brought more oomph to her look was the daring thigh-high slit on the side. The sleeveless outfit also showcased a zero neck and a keyhole in the back.

Rakul Preet Singh in a black dress (Image source: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh is known for doing films like Aiyaary, Doctor G, Runway 34, Thank God, Attack, Chhatriwali among others. Nest, she will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and a comedy-drama with Arjun Kapoor.