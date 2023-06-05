Rakul Preet Singh drops dazzling photos from her Maldivian getaway

With fine taste in fashion, Rakul Preet Singh rightly knows how to pull off every outfit with the utmost grace and beauty. The actress has treated us to another marvellous look and we are swooning. She shared pictures from her visit to the Maldives and we are amazed at her beachwear collection.

In her recent post, she is spotted wearing a gorgeous vibrant orange dress. The chic outfit features a halter neckline and dramatic cutouts on either side of the torso. The slits on the side added oomph to her look. She accessorised the outfit with large earrings. Rakul glammed up with minimal makeup and let her hair open carelessly.

Rakul Preet Singh in orange dress

Previously, she shared another set of pictures acing a super stunning bright yellow swim set. Rakul Preet picked a gorgeous zesty yellow bikini top that came with a scooped neckline and stylish chain straps. She wore it with a matching high-waist bikini bottom. In the pictures, you can see the actress playing with water while having a gala time in the Maldives. Rakul Preet picked a stunning black and white printed hat and a pair of black sunglasses to make it more appealing. Her subtle glossy pink lip shade suited her well and the actress tied her mane in a neat bun.

Yellow bikini set

Rakul Preet Singh gave us some major beachwear goals with her various outfits from the Maldives. She was seen rocking a beautiful tropical-printed jumpsuit in one of the posts. The blue attire came with contrasting red printed details all over. The halter neckline and cutout pattern at the torso added all the more drama to her style statement. She just added a pair of drop earrings and a wristwatch as accessories. Her red lipstick went well with the overall look. Rakul Preet preferred tying her hair in a bun.

Rakul Preet Singh in a jumpsuit

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh last appeared in Chhatriwali. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

