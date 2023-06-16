Rakul Preet Singh looks ethereal in a gorgeous mini dress

Rakul Preet Singh very well knows how to make waves on social media with her mind-blowing looks. Let’s agree, she is one of the most well-dressed celebrities out there. What’s more interesting is to see how Rakul Preet can pull off the most complex looks effortlessly.

She is currently busy promoting her film I Love You. In the process, she has been delivering some of the most amazing looks of all time. In her recent post, she was seen dazzling in a stunning organza mini dress. The actress has received many heartwarming reactions from her fans on social media.

Rakul wore a beautiful mini dress made from organza fabric. The chic outfit from the fashion brand July Issue showcased boasting voluminous puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The back zipper detailing and a waist cutout added an extra edge to her style statement. The ensemble also showed floral prints in vibrant shades of yellow and purple that uplifted her look.

For accessories, she added a pair of earrings. For makeup, Rakul Preet opted for nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara and a dash of glossy pink lipstick. The beauty tied her mane in a ponytail.

Rakul Preet Singh in a gorgeous mini dress

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh drops dazzling photos from her Maldivian getaway

Right before this, Rakul Preet Singh made our jaws drop in another marvellous look. She tried her hands on a Dolce & Gabbana denim dress. She dropped snippets from her fashion photoshoot and we couldn’t help but look at her in awe. Her strapless outfit came with printed details and an exaggerated bow in front. She made perfect choices in terms of accessories and makeup. Rakul Preet wore hoops and glammed up with bold red lipstick. Here, she left her hair open in soft waves.

Rakul Preet Singh in a lovely denim dress

Also read: Rakul Preet talks about her her wish to do love stories and more

Next, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and a comedy-drama with Arjun Kapoor.