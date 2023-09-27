Khushi Kapoor turns heads at Dior Spring/Summer 2024 showcase during Paris Fashion Week

Khushi Kapoor, the emerging style icon of Gen Z and younger sister to the stunning Jahnvi Kapoor, made quite the splash at the Dior Spring/Summer 2024 collection event during Paris Fashion Week. Known for her impeccable taste in fashion, Khushi Kapoor showcased her sartorial elegance in an all-white ensemble, adding another feather to her style cap.

Her recent appearance in a chic white gown left fashion enthusiasts captivated, a testament to her ability to effortlessly steal the spotlight, whether it's a casual look or a red carpet-worthy ensemble. Khushi took to Instagram on Tuesday, treating her fans to a delightful surprise as she shared a series of pictures captioned “In Paris with @dior.”

Also Read: Paris Fashion Week: Dior triumphs melding women's past and future, while Saint Laurent puts on study in power dressing

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming snaps of Raksha Bandhan celebration with Shanaya, Khushi

For the event, Khushi embraced Dior from head to toe, donning a white dress with a short neck, a fitted bodice, and a flared hemline. Her accessories included a sleek black choker necklace, a miniature bag, and a pair of striking black pointy heels, perfectly complementing her outfit.

Completing her ensemble, Khushi sported a glam makeup look, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, precisely winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a stunning shade of red lipstick. She elegantly tied up her hair in a neat bun, adding a final touch of sophistication to her overall look.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Dior triumphs melding women's past and future, while Saint Laurent puts on study in power dressing

In a recent appearance, Khushi adorned a breathtaking purple saree adorned with a gold-dotted pattern throughout and a heavily embroidered border showcasing intricate floral designs. Her ethereal look was enhanced with the same makeup aesthetic, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, red lipstick, and a choker necklace, once again demonstrating her ability to embody an ethereal princess.

As Khushi continues to make her mark in the world of fashion, her unique style and flair for elegance are poised to influence and inspire fashion aficionados across the globe.