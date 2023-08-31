Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming snaps of Raksha Bandhan celebration with Shanaya, Khushi 

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, younger sibling Khushi Kapoor, and their cousins Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah, came together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Arjun took to his Instagram account to share an array of pictures from the celebrations.

Alongside a group picture capturing the radiant smiles and joyful camaraderie, Arjun captioned the post, “The last of the rakhi mohicans!!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed…” This subtle reference was widely interpreted as a nod to the absence of cousin Sonam Kapoor, who shares a close relationship with both Arjun and his sister Janhvi Kapoor.

For the celebrations, Arjun was clad in a black shirt and matching cargo pants, while Anshula donned an elegant red kurta-palazzo ensemble. Khushi exuded a casual vibe in her black attire. Rhea, the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, also opted for black attire, while Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, showcased her style in a graceful grey maxi dress. Mohit, the son of Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Kapoor, aligned with the black dress code for the occasion.

Arjun also shared an Instagram Stories post featuring a candid moment from the gathering. In the snap, Khushi's laughter harmonised with Shanaya's focused gesture of tying a rakhi to Arjun's. Accompanying the image, Arjun whimsically captioned, “The excitement for the envelope.”

Shanaya also shared images of the celebrations on her Instagram, sharing the group snapshot along with a photo that captured her tying a rakhi on Mohit's wrist, with Anshula in the background performing the same ritual on Arjun. She also posted a selfie featuring Shanaya, Khushi, and Anshula, encapsulating their bond with a simple heart emoji.