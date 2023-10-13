I live many lives in one lifetime: Actor Chandan K Anand

What does it take for an actor to make it big in the entertainment industry? Is it skill-set, perseverance or luck? It could be all those things, but at the core should lie the desire to make it big. Maybe that is what made Delhi-born Chandan K Anand head to Mumbai, with INR 2,000 in his possession!, to pursue a career in acting.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's 10th-grade video goes viral, fans doubt her age

Chandan has done television shows and commercials and is making a mark in movies as well. Recently, he appeared in Amazon miniTV's Campus Beats and will soon be seen in Fighter, starring Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. We caught up with the actor to know more about his upcoming projects, how he has transformed as a person, the secrets to his fitness, the importance of mental health and more. Excerpts:

Q: What is it about acting that keeps you engrossed in this field for around two decades?

A: I may sound philosophical -- it's a make-believe world. It has become my life because I've been doing it for the last 25 years. I have tried producing and directing also, but the kind of fun I get while performing is totally different. This is the only art in which I can be someone else. I can leave my persona, my identity, my impulses, and try to be someone else. An artiste lives his life and creates something between action and cut. I live for it and I can't think of doing anything else.

Q: Would it be unfair to say that actors would sometimes lose touch of their own selves since they have to portray so many different roles over the years?

A: I think, like 24/7 we are thinking about our character. So, whatever I create on the screen, it comes from me. Artistes are not narcissists, but I would say they have to do an in-depth study of themselves and they need to love themselves, to create emotions, and transform into some other character. So I would say it's a beautiful journey all together. I feel blessed that I'm an actor, for I live many lives in one lifetime.

Q: You've been in TV shows, you've done advertisements, you've done movies as well. Which comes most naturally to you?

A: I cannot differentiate between the way I perform (in the three mediums) though there are technicalities and parameters. In commercials, my entire concern is to sell the story, as well as the product. And then, when I go to the television setup, it's another difficult kind of world where you have to be impromptu as an actor. Just 10 minutes before the shoot starts, you get the script. So, it becomes a challenge. In film setups, loads of preparation happens. For me, it is the easiest job. Acting is like this spiritual act for me. So, I'm really happy that I'm there on all the platforms.

Chandan is awaiting the launch of multiple projects he has been a part of.

Q: Can you share with us your experience shooting for Fighter?

A: I can't reveal much about the film, but I'm a fighter pilot, one of six such pilots who will be fighting against our enemies. I am a big part of this film. Overall, the experience was of learning and knowing how these superstars work, their passion, their daily routine and fitness regimen. I think everything that I have seen and learned from this will transform me in my other projects.

Q: What do you think led to the shift that cinema went through from 2015 with the arrival of Baahubali?

A: I would see it as a positive shift. We all are part of one nation and all the actors, whether they are from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh or Jammu and Kashmir or Karnataka, are brilliant. So, I would say this is a beautiful shift. Whatever is happening, it's amazing. You learn so much from each other. I loved Vijay Sethupathi's acting in Jawan. It's always fun to just be with different actors on set. Also, North Indian actors are going to the South Indian film industry. So the merging which is happening is that of creative talent. It should have happened ages ago.

Q: Can you share with us details about some of your future projects?

A: There is a series called Union which is set during the time of our country's Independence struggle. Then there is Fighter, which will be released in January, 2024.

Also read: Joe Jonas is ‘doing the right thing' after settling custody battle with Sophie Turner

Q: Give us your take on fitness and taking care of your mental health.

A: Oh, that's really important. I'm 42 years old. As an actor, you cannot just take it (fitness) for granted. You need to see what you are eating, how you are taking care of your body, because the first impression is your picture, your energy and it's not easy to look good. I swim a lot and I eat healthy food. Then, it's really important that your thinking process stays really positive. You have to just be yourself.