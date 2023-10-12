Joe Jonas is ‘doing the right thing' after settling custody battle with Sophie Turner

One day after it was reported that Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner have reached a temporary agreement regarding their two daughters, the singer-actor said that he's “doing the right thing.” The 34-year-old father of two sent a cryptic message via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 11.

He posted a picture taken at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee where the Jonas Brothers performed on Monday night. The picture showed him standing in front of a mirror where the inspirational message that read, “I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing,” was written on it. Above the message, a banner on the mirror read: “What do you want them to feel?”

Joe and Sophie reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three, after spending three days of mediation last week. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement states that the children will be with Sophie between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the US. The kids will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21.

The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2. The former pair have been asked to “submit a status report letter," detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage. She then launched a lawsuit against the artiste, accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the UK. However, Joe claimed that he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.