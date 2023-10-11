Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary custody agreement for daughters Willa and Delphine

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a temporary custody agreement for their daughters, Willa (3) and Delphine (15 months), after undergoing a mediation process. The couple, who split in September after four years of marriage, released a joint statement on Tuesday, announcing their shared custody arrangement.

In their statement, they said, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Court documents obtained by a media organisation on Tuesday revealed that an interim consent order has been established to outline the custody arrangement for the upcoming weeks following a mediation session held from October 4-7. The order is effective until January 7, and both parties are expected to submit a status report letter by December 23, updating on the progress of their mediation.

This mediation followed a lawsuit filed by Sophie against Joe for wrongful retention, asserting that he was withholding their passports and preventing them from returning to England. The lawsuit aimed for the ‘immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,’ alleging that this wrongful retention began on September 20.

Joe refuted these claims in a statement, expressing his belief that they had agreed to devise a co-parenting plan. He also initiated divorce proceedings in Miami on September 5, citing an ‘irretrievable breakdown’ of the marriage. The divorce filing indicated the existence of a prenuptial agreement and emphasised the importance of a parenting plan that facilitates consistent and regular interaction with both parents.

Before the temporary agreement, the former couple were directed to maintain their children's presence within New York as outlined in an interim consent order filed in New York, encompassing New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.