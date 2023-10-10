On World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan says he has been ‘reaping benefits of therapy for years’ with daughter Ira

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, took to Instagram to share a powerful message about mental health, accompanied by a video featuring Aamir. The father-daughter duo discussed the importance of therapy, shedding light on their own experiences with mental health and the benefits they've gained from therapy.

The video, posted on Ira and Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram handles, highlights the significance of seeking therapy for mental and emotional well-being. In the clip, Aamir emphasised that seeking therapy is as normal as seeking help from professionals in various fields like doctors, teachers, or carpenters.

In the video, Ira Khan expressed in Hindi, “Similarly, if we ever need help with our mental or emotional health, we should seek help, with the same ease and lack of hesitation, from someone who's trained and is a professional.”

Aamir added, “My daughter Ira and me have been reaping the benefits of therapy for years. If you also feel like you're going through mental or emotional issues, you can seek a trained professional's help. There's no shame in that. All the best.”

In the caption for the post Ira used “#imhuman” and emphasized that the only criteria to seek therapy is being human. She shared the video on her Instagram Stories, urging her followers to break the stigma around seeking therapy. She further shared posts from users who had positive experiences with therapy, including actors Ali Fazal and Vir Das.

Earlier this year, on World Suicide Prevention Day, Ira had openly discussed her mental health struggles in an interview, advocating for breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

On the work front, Aamir is currently involved in producing Laapata Ladies and Lahore 1947. His upcoming untitled home production is set for release on Christmas 2024.