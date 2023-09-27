Aamir Khan joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai BJP president's residence 

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently made a visit to the residence of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, partaking in the festive celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Many videos and photos capturing the actor's presence at the event surfaced across various social media platforms. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, a paparazzo shared a video of Aamir's arrival for the festivities.

In the clip, Aamir was seen approaching Ashish's residence with a generous plate of sweets in his hands. He warmly greeted Ashish outside the temple before proceeding inside with a group of individuals for darshan. During the event, Aamir was graciously presented with a bouquet and a photo frame.

For the occasion, Aamir donned a white kurta paired with beige pyjamas and complemented the look with glasses.

Also read: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and others attend star-studded success party for Gadar 2

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the 2023 drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, where he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir is now gearing up for his next venture, scheduled for release on Christmas 2024, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Interestingly, this release date will set the stage for a clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's Welcome To The Jungle. The film is slated to commence production in January 2024, although specific details about the project remain under wraps.

Aamir's latest production Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, received a positive reception at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare