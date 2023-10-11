Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 81st birthday with his fans outside Jalsa

Bollywood's legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrated his 81st birthday amidst a sea of adoring fans gathering outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Fans showed their love, and the heartwarming celebration was captured in numerous videos and pictures which were shared on social media platforms. The actor greeted fans at the Jalsa gate and was also joined by his family members in marking the special occasion.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Amitabh stood on a platform near the Jalsa gate, acknowledging his fans. Dressed in a pink and blue jacket paired with blue pants, he saluted and waved, displaying his signature humility and gratitude towards his admirers.

The heartwarming celebration was graced by the presence of Amitabh's granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, eagerly waiting at the entrance. Aishwarya Rai, his daughter-in-law, also participated in the festivities, connecting via video call with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and sharing the touching moments of the fans' heartfelt greetings.

Later, Navya shared a lovely family picture, capturing the joy of the moment. The photo featured Amitabh surrounded by his wife-actor Jaya Bachchan and grandchildren—Navya, Aaradhya, and Agastya Nanda—radiating happiness. Heartfelt wishes poured in, as Navya expressed her love for her ‘Nana’ on the special day.

Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh's daughter, also conveyed her warm wishes to her father through an Instagram post. She shared an endearing photo collage, embracing Amitabh and capturing their bond with beautiful smiles and expressions.

Several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Chunky Panday, Farah Khan Ali, and Maheep Kapoor, joined the chorus of well-wishers, showering Amitabh with love and good wishes on his birthday.

As the iconic actor marks another year, fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, including Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, as well as Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Reportedly, Amitabh is also all set to reunite with Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth after 32 years in the upcoming film Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel.