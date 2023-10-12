Tamannaah Bhatia's 10th-grade video goes viral, fans doubt her age

It was in 2005 when she made her acting debut with the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, and now after 18 years, a clip featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia giving an interview for her first film is doing the rounds on social media. A fan account posted an old video showing a young Tamannaah being interviewed about her debut film 18 years ago, on Instagram.

Tamannaah Bhatia's 10th grade video goes viral

In the clip, the actress is seen talking about signing her first ever film when she was only 13. The artist was seen donning blue and orange Indian wear in the video.

She said: “Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon. (I am still in school. I just gave the 10th standard exams in 2005. So even now his preparations are still going on. When I signed the film, I was 13-and-a-half years old and had yet to complete 10th standard.) ”

Many could not believe what the actress was saying. A user commented: “Itna mature voice 15 age mai.” Another said: “She looks 20-21 years Old... She doesn't look anything like a Teenager ... Even otherwise most actresses lie about their age.” “She is looking 21 here,” commented one more.

Tamannah began her acting career with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She then debuted in Telugu cinema with Sri and Tamil cinema with Kedi. Over the years, she has worked in films such as Tadakha, the Bahubali franchise, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Jailer.

