Tamannaah steals the spotlight with a quirky corset at ‘Aakhri Sach’ screening 

On Wednesday night Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended the screening of the upcoming crime investigative thriller series, Aakhri Sach. The event, attended by a constellation of celebrities including Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Banerjee, Uorfi Javed, among others, was a star-studded affair.

Tamannaah and Vijay, entered the event together, also posing for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Many photos and videos of the same were shared by paparazzo pages on social media platforms.

Tamannaah's striking fashion choice stole the limelight with a distinctive ensemble composed of a playful printed corset, paired ingeniously with a shirt and pants set. On the other hand, Vijay opted for a more laid-back aesthetic, donning a purple sweatshirt harmoniously matched with black denim jeans.

Tamannaah's sartorial prowess extended beyond the screening event. In a subsequent photo shoot, she showcased the same ensemble she adorned for the event, captioning it, “Decided to match the sky!” on Instagram.

The outfit was an artful fusion of a white shirt accentuated by pointed collars, a plunging neckline, and full-length sleeves with closed cuffs. The relaxed yet tasteful silhouette was punctuated by a curved hem and front button closures. Complementing the upper half, the dark blue pants featured a high-rise waist, a sleek fit on the thighs, flared hems, and an elegantly trailing hem.

A dash of whimsy was injected as Tamannaah cinched the ensemble at her midriff with an eye-catching printed corset, boasting a vibrant array of red, blue, green, orange, yellow, and black hues. Elevating the look were purple pointed high heels, statement gold rings, and a delicate chain.

To complete the look, Tamannaah chose a makeup palette that accentuated her features flawlessly. Adorned with sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly feathered brows, and a subtle yet enchanting eye shadow, she exuded a timeless elegance. Rosy-tinted cheeks and a glossy blush pink lip shade added a touch of natural radiance. The finishing touch of centre-parted, cascading silky tresses encapsulated her glamorous avatar with finesse.

