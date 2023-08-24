Shraddha Kapoor's chic silver ensemble is sure to give you fashion goals

In a recent photoshoot, Shraddha Kapoor unveiled a fashion-forward ensemble that promises to be an alluring addition to any evening outing. The Bollywood artiste donned the striking silver attire for a dinner with her family, effortlessly setting new style benchmarks. Now, fashion enthusiasts have the chance to draw inspiration from her look and incorporate this must-have outfit into their dinner date or night-out collection.

Celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak took to Instagram to share images of Shraddha's outfit, playfully captioning the post with “Drippin' in silver bling. [elevating & levitating].”

At the heart of the ensemble was a corset top, crafted to merge silver see-through mesh with an ivory-hued strapless corset. The top boasted a round neckline, full-length sleeves, structured boning for a flattering fit, and an alluringly asymmetrical hem that showcased a cropped midriff-baring design. Complementing the corset, Shraddha opted for silver pants with a high-rise waistline and functional side pockets, while also featuring eye-catching patch pockets on the thighs.

Shraddha's attention to detail extended to her choice of accessories, which included strappy high heels that accentuated her ensemble's allure. A choker necklace and a statement ring further contributed to her sophisticated yet bold aesthetic. Notably, a matching silver mesh bag served as the ideal accessory to punctuate her party look with a touch of finesse.

Her makeup choices were equally captivating, with bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and shimmering, subtly smoky eyeshadow adding depth to her gaze. Mascara-coated lashes, a glossy nude lip shade, and a hint of rouge on the cheeks provided a balanced yet impactful makeup palette. Complementing her look were feathered brows and side-parted, flowing wavy locks that exuded timeless glamour.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik. The film which will serve as a sequel to the 2018 film Stree, also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

