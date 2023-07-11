Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' is themed around 'headless horror'

The highly-anticipated horror comedy film Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit Stree, has been making waves among fans since its announcement. On Tuesday, the makers officially announced the commencement of the movie's shoot, along with releasing the theme of the movie. But, unlike the prequel, which had a message 'O stree kal aana', it has been replaced with 'O stree raksha karna'.

Also read: Hugh Jackman to sport Wolverine's classic yellow-and-blue costume in 'Deadpool 3'

The look was shared by Rajkumar on his Instagram handle, with the caption, “Ek baar fir chanderi mein fela aantak (Once again there is terror in Chanderi)! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh (she is coming)- August 2024! ” The look was also shared by Shraddha on her handle.

The spooky video shows a dark quiet road of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, with a poster on the wall saying 'missing' and some photos attached to it. Then, it displays the theme -- 'sarkate ka aatank' (headless horror) -- with the shadow of a hand holding a head, as the backdrop.

The announcement left fans in an instant frenzy and the comment section was flooded with love and excitement. The comments included "Can't wait", "Nice teaser", "Naari Shakti", "O Shraddha jaldi aana Stree 2 lekar", "Goosebumps", "Woooohoooooo", among others.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Shraddha's appearance in Stree 2, which promises to be an enthralling blend of horror and comedy, just like its predecessor. The first Stree garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box-office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.

Also read: Makers of Prabhas-Deepika starrer 'Project K' unveil official merchandise ahead of Comic-Con

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.