Hugh Jackman to sport Wolverine's classic yellow-and-blue costume in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman promised fans that his return as Wolverine in the upcoming superhero film, Deadpool 3, would not screw with Logan, the 2017 X-Men tentpole that brought an end to the superhero's arc by killing him off.

It appears Hugh was telling the truth, as a first look at Deadpool 3 shared by him and co-star Ryan Reynolds on their Instagram handles shows Wolverine sporting his classic yellow-and-blue costume from the comic books. This appears not to be the iteration of Wolverine that Jackman previously played, as the superhero has never worn this costume on the big screen before.

Deadpool 3 is currently in production. The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy, who last directed Ryan in Free Guy and the Netflix movie The Adam Project.

Not much is known about the film's plot, but it clearly involves the multiverse as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under Fox, added sources. Joining Hugh and Ryan in Deadpool 3 are returning players like Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, plus newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Reports added that it's also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will appear as Elektra, reprising the character from Ben Affleck's 2003 Daredevil and her own 2005 spinoff movie after a nearly 20-year hiatus.