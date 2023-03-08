Hugh Jackman consumes 8,000 calories everyday to play Wolverine, shares pics of his meal

Actor Hugh Jackman, the star of the X-Men, has released his daily diet plan as his bulking phase ramps up in anticipation of the famous role as Wolverine in the upcoming instalment of the Deadpool movie.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will appear in Deadpool 3, which will mark Jackman's debut appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a report from an American media outlet.

The actor tweeted, "Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst... Becoming. Wolverine. Again." after posting a picture of the six meals he will have each day.

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023



Jackman is reportedly eating around 8,000 calories each day as he gains weight, with his meals including black bass, Patagonia salmon, two chicken burgers, and two grass-fed sirloins.



Hugh Jackman mentioned in January that he was getting acclimated to consuming 6,000 calories per day to prepare for his role as Wolverine on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. At the time, he said, "I'm building up. I'm on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment. I wore a heart rate monitor [for The Music Man] because my trainer said, 'I need to know what I'm working with here because I'm trying to bulk you up."



