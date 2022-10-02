The claws return: Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently announced in a video on Instagram that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in the upcoming film, Deadpool 3. In the video, Ryan said, “Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now. I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea (sic).”

Then Ryan says as Hugh walks by in the background, “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Hugh replies. The video ended with Whitney Houston's song, I Will Always Love You, subtitled as “I will always love Hugh” in the video. The Deadpool logo appears, then is quickly sliced up by Wolverine's adamantium claws.

According to sources, director Shawn Levy (Free Guy and The Adam Project) will be directing Deadpool 3, which will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox. The film will release in theatres on September 6, 2024, stated reports.

The last time X-Men fans saw Hugh as Wolverine was in the 2016 film, Logan, directed by James Mangold. In the film, the character died at the end, and Hugh has stated many times that the film was his swan song in the role.

Later, Ryan posted another video on his Instagram account, which featured Hugh. In the video, the actors talked about the upcoming film and how the character (Wolverine) will be brought back in the movie. Ryan captioned the post, “Quick explainer video that tackles…(1) Timeline questions (2) Logan canon (3) MCU FAQ (4) Whether we can do this all day or not (sic).”

Ryan and Hugh have a long superhero history together. The Deadpool star first appeared as the character in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was the first X-Men spinoff to focus on the character. According to sources, the Deadpool films are the top-grossing X-Men titles of all time, each earning over $780 million worldwide.