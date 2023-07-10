'Jawan' Prevue: KJo calls it 'juggernaut of a blockbuster', Sujoy Ghosh says 'jhoomey jo jawan'

The highly anticipated prevue of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming high-octane action thriller Jawan, which was unveiled on Monday, has created an instant frenzy amongst netizens. Presenting an all-new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Nayanthara, the 'prevue' is beaming with Atlee's magic earning love and appreciation from the audience.

Also read: SRK injured during 'Jawan' shoot in US, undergoes surgery

Fighting with an army of women, it features Shah Rukh's innate swag and high-octane action by the entire star cast. It also gives a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

Hailing it as a 'blockbuster', filmmaker-producer Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram story addressing his "bhai" (SRK): "ВНАI!!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can't wait!!!" with red heart emojis.

Director Sujoy Ghosh shared glimpses of the 'prevue' and said: "Man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.... gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk", and "tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…"

Actress Raashii Khanna commented: "Ufff!!!", with fire and heart emoji.

Also read: SRK wishes he could dance to ‘Chhaiyya Chaiyya’ sung to welcome PM Modi at White House

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.