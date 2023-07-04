SRK injured during 'Jawan' shoot in US, undergoes surgery

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Jawaan, recently got injured in the US and had to undergo a minor surgery.

The actor was shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, California where he sustained an injury to his nose. As per media reports, SRK was immediately rushed to the hospital where his team was informed that the injury will require a minor surgical intervention to stop the bleeding. After the surgery, the Pathaan actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose. SRK is currently in Mumbai back at his home and is recovering.

However, this is not his first brush with an injury. The actor, who is known to be extremely passionate about his work, has suffered many injuries in the past and has required surgical assistance including the one for his back, knee, ribs and arms. The actor even shot for the promotional song of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wearing a sling in his arm.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Jawaan will be attached to the Tom Cruise-starrer MI 7 and will give a glimpse of the global megastar in the film. The actor is expected be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. This also marks his first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker, Atlee.

