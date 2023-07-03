Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passes away aged 19

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passed away aged 19 on Sunday. Leandro was the son of Robert's adopted daughter, actress and filmmaker Drena De Niro and her former boyfriend, artist Carlos Rodriguez. Drena took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share the news, saying that her family had lost a ‘sweet angel.’ She didn’t reveal more details about Leandro’s passing.

Posting a picture of Leandro, Drena wrote, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

She added, “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Leandro co-starred with his mother in Bradley Cooper's 2018 film A Star Is Born. He additionally had supporting roles in Cabaret Maxime and The Collection. Of Robert's seven children, Drena is the oldest. Dianne Abbott, the actor's first wife, is her mother. In the comments, several fans and well-wishers offered their condolences.

