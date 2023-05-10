Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child at the age of  79

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for the actor confirmed the birth to sources on Tuesday but said no other details were expected. At a film premiere Tuesday night, Robert told the media about becoming a father again, “It’s always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.”

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena (51) and Raphael (46) from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron (27); Elliot (24); and Helen Grace (11), from his second marriage. Robert is currently promoting the new comedy About My Father.

Robert is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in The Godfather: Part II and best actor in Raging Bull. In 2011, he was also honoured with the Golden Globe’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

The Oscar winner supports his kids in following their aspirations and is a proud grandfather, On the topic, he said in a 2020 interview, “If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short. It's important for them to find their own lane.”

It's evident that the Raging Bull actor values family and encourages his children to follow their passions as he opens this new chapter in his life as a father of seven kids. He does not, however, see himself as a ‘cool dad’, according to sources.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming Laura Terruso directional, About My Father. The comedy film also stars Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall and is scheduled for a May 26 release.