Vidyut Jammwal visits Golden Temple ahead of IB71 release; performs community service

Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for the success of his upcoming film, IB71. At the temple, the actor was seen cleaning dishes as part of ‘seva’ (community service). He took to his Instagram handle on May 8 to share a video of the same, writing, “Waheguruji #BlessingsForIB71.”

In the clip, the artiste was seen donning a white shirt and white trousers, cleaning dishes with other devotees. He folded his hands to greet everybody present as he got up to leave. Vidyut was also seen taking selfies with some of his fans in the video.

Many users took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the post. A fan wrote, “Man nhi superman. Real-life shaktiman. Ye dusron ki khusi me apni khusi dhundte he (he finds happiness in that of others). Love you guruji.” Another user said, “Man with a Golden Heart & soul @mevidyutjammwal Love love love.” “Man with a golden heart in golden temple,” read a comment.

During the visit, the actor shared what he loves about Punjab. He was quoted as saying, “ I have come to Punjab after many years. There is a distinct fragrance in the air of the state and it touches your heart. I definitely would love to try lassi and kulchas here.”

The artiste also visited the Wagah border as part of his trip. He shared a snap from the visit on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Jai Hind! #IB71 releasing on 12th May in theatres.”

IB71 has been directed by Sankalp Reddy and it also stars Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in important roles. The film which is slated to be released in theatres on May 12 marks Vidyut’s debut as a producer.

