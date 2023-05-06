Sushmita Sen learns Indian martial arts form, Kalaripayattu, for Aarya 3 [VIDEO] 

Recently, the actress suffered a heart attack on the sets of the show and had to be rushed to a hospital

Actress Sushmita Sen is currently busy filming her upcoming web show, Aarya 3, which is being shot in Jaipur. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the show, and a recent video shared by her on Instagram shows her learning ‘Kalaripayattu’ for the thriller series. Kalaripayattu is an Indian martial arts form that originated in modern-day Kerala.

She captioned the post which she shared on Friday, “You are amazing Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari Huge love & respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu Here’s to us & the preparation for #aarya3 shot by @prasad_bandkar #duggadugga #sharing #cherishedmoments #bts #aaryapromo I love you guys!!!!”

Later in the day, the actress again took to the social media platform to share an image of her with her arms crossed over her chest. She wrote along with the snap, “I love the principles of #martialarts Subconsciously, I actually live by them!!! I cross my arms to denote, nothing can tempt me to offend…but defend I will…so help me God!!! I love you guys!!! #sharing #belief #artofrestraint #artofunleash #duggadugga.”

Recently, the actress suffered a heart attack on the sets of the show and had to be rushed to a hospital. She underwent an angioplasty and is doing better now.

Sushmita made her web series debut in 2020 with the first season of Aarya. The show narrates the story of a woman who tries to protect her family in the world of crime. The series also stars Manish Chaudhari, Namit Das, and Sikandar Kher. The second season of the show was released in 2021 and the release date for Aarya 3 is yet to be announced.