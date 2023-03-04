'My only request to hospital was that nobody should know I was admitted,' says Sushmita Sen

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen shared on Instagram that she had recently experienced a heart attack. She indicated that she had undergone angioplasty and stent implantation in the post, and she also discussed how timely treatment had benefited her. On a recent Instagram Live, Sushmita praised the "entire team of physicians" and even the guards at the Mumbai hospital where she had treatment.

On Saturday, Sushmita reflected on her last few weeks, and said she appreciated her physicians and hospital for keeping the news of her heart attack and subsequent treatment 'extremely hushed and confidential'. In the video, she said, "A few very important people, who made a huge difference in getting me here in one piece, it took an army of people, let me tell you... this is my thank you post, which is my Instagram Live because these people went out of their way to do things for me...they also respected the fact that I like my privacy. So, this whole thing was kept very hushed and private."

Sushmita included the names of the people on her team who helped her. She mentioned her consulting doctors and director of the third season of her television series Aarya, Ram Madhvani, with whom she recently filmed the series.

On Thursday, Sushmita announced the details of her most recent heart attack on Instagram. She included a photo of herself and her father Subir Sen in her post and wrote, "Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

