'Angioplasty done…stent in place,' says Sushmita Sen as she recovers from heart attack

Actress Sushmita Sen has recently disclosed that she just experienced a heart attack. She shared information about it on Instagram. The actor's admirers and followers wished her well.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared a picture with her father and posted it with the following caption: "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…"

She further added, "Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

In the comments section, Sushmita's followers wished her a speedy recovery. One follower wrote, "OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always."

Earlier, the actress had claimed in a media interview that her sickness was the reason she joined Instagram earlier this year. She said, "I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page."

On the work front, Sushmita is set to make her appearance in season three of Aarya.

Also read: Decoding Malaika Arora's latest look in leaf cut saree by Rimzim Dadu