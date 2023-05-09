Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dazzle the crowd at the ‘Adipursh’ Trailer launch event in Hyderabad

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon - starrer film Adipursh’s trailer was launched today. Adapted from the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, the film is an upcoming Mythological film, produced by T-series and Retrophiles. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Seth in Significant roles.

Saif will be making his Telugu debut with the film which has been concurrently filmed in Hindi and Telugu. It has been written and directed by Om Raut with the music composed by Ajay-Atul.

The actors attended the fan preview of the event on Monday and greeted the swarm of fans who came to support the film, especially fans of Prabhas who went gaga on seeing him in his powder blue kurta pyjama look.

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in her heavily-embroidered pastel-coloured Anarkali. She shared pictures of her elegant ensemble for the event on Instagram with the caption, “And it has begun...Big Day Tomorrow. The love from Hyderabad has filled my heart with positivity!”

Director Om Prakash was also present at the Grand launch of the film’s Trailer. Inside the theatre, Kriti and Prabhas were seen watching the trailer alongside the excited fans.

After the teaser was met with criticism over poor VFX, it seems like the makers have made improvements. The film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 after which it will be released globally on June 16.

