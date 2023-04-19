Adipurush world premiere to take place at Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Adding another feather to its cap, the much-awaited film Adipurush is all set to have its world premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. This was announced by the makers of the film on Tuesday.

Despite the negative criticism the film's teaser has received, director Om Raut is hopeful of the film. He stated, "Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture. We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences’ reaction at the world premiere."

Prabhas, too, expressed his elation a the film being premiered at such a big platform. "I am honored that Adipurush will have its world Premiere at The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too," said the actor.



Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.



